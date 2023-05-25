Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM)’s traded shares were 1.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -10.67% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the MCOM share is $119.50, that puts it down -27059.09 from that peak though still a striking -2.27% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.45. The company’s market capitalization is $4.16M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.02 million shares over the past three months.

Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. MCOM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM) trade information

Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) registered a -10.67% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -10.67% in intraday trading to $0.44 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -26.79%, and it has moved by -65.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.30%. The short interest in Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM) is 0.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.00, which implies an increase of 96.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, MCOM is trading at a discount of -2854.55% off the target high and -2854.55% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $29 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $29.3 million by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 57.10% in 2023.

MCOM Dividends

Micromobility.com Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 15 and May 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM)’s Major holders

Micromobility.com Inc. insiders own 9.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.41%, with the float percentage being 1.56%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 19 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 46171.0 shares (or 0.72% of all shares), a total value of $0.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 42827.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.66% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.16 million.