Is U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE: USPH) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Up 16.66% YTD?

During the recent session, U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:USPH)’s traded shares were 0.87 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.34. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $94.53, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.05% or -$1.98. The 52-week high for the USPH share is $131.50, that puts it down -39.11 from that peak though still a striking 22.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $73.30. The company’s market capitalization is $1.24B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 96990.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 78.55K shares over the past three months.

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. USPH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.75.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:USPH) trade information

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) registered a -2.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.05% in intraday trading to $94.53 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.79%, and it has moved by -10.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.76%. The short interest in U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:USPH) is 0.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 14.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $118.67, which implies an increase of 20.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $115.00 and $125.00 respectively. As a result, USPH is trading at a discount of -32.23% off the target high and -21.65% off the low.

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) shares have gone up 10.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2.59% against 6.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -16.70% this quarter and then jump 8.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $151.27 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $148.35 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $140.66 million and $139.6 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.50% and then jump by 6.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.50%. While earnings are projected to return -6.70% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

USPH Dividends

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. is 1.68, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.74 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:USPH)’s Major holders

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. insiders own 1.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 106.96%, with the float percentage being 108.88%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 297 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.02 million shares (or 15.43% of all shares), a total value of $197.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.5 million shares, is of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s that is approximately 11.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $146.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) shares are Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd owns about 1.09 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $87.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.98 million, or about 7.52% of the stock, which is worth about $99.59 million.