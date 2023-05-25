Is Sunrun Inc.’s (NASDAQ: RUN) 1.73% Gain This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s traded shares were 7.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.78% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the RUN share is $39.13, that puts it down -137.01 from that peak though still a striking 11.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.55. The company’s market capitalization is $3.81B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.52 million shares over the past three months.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. RUN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 29 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 19 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.23.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) trade information

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) registered a -0.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.78% in intraday trading to $16.51 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.73%, and it has moved by -22.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -29.17%. The short interest in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) is 34.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.94 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $35.95, which implies an increase of 54.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.74 and $65.00 respectively. As a result, RUN is trading at a discount of -293.7% off the target high and 22.83% off the low.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sunrun Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sunrun Inc. (RUN) shares have gone down -45.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -271.25% against 30.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -283.30% this quarter and then drop -106.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $625.67 million as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $651.63 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $584.58 million and $631.91 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.00% and then jump by 3.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -11.50%. While earnings are projected to return 304.30% in 2023, the next five years will return -8.00% per annum.

RUN Dividends

Sunrun Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 01 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s Major holders