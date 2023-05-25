Is Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the recent session, Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)’s traded shares were 0.45 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.36, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.90% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the SHCR share is $3.20, that puts it down -135.29 from that peak though still a striking 3.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.31. The company’s market capitalization is $526.15M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.06 million shares over the past three months.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. SHCR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) trade information

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) registered a -4.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.90% in intraday trading to $1.36 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.86%, and it has moved by -11.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -48.87%. The short interest in Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) is 8.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.19, which implies an increase of 57.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, SHCR is trading at a discount of -267.65% off the target high and -47.06% off the low.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sharecare Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) shares have gone down -20.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 76.47% against 4.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -12.50% this quarter and then jump 25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $109.77 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $112.81 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $103.82 million and $114.62 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.70% and then drop by -1.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -12.70% in 2023.

SHCR Dividends

Sharecare Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)’s Major holders

Sharecare Inc. insiders own 7.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.47%, with the float percentage being 48.25%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 164 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 20.61 million shares (or 5.77% of all shares), a total value of $29.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.05 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $21.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 8.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.51 million, or about 1.83% of the stock, which is worth about $15.23 million.