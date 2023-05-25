Is Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the recent session, Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.57. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.21, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.06% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the RCRT share is $1.81, that puts it down -761.9 from that peak though still a striking 14.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.18. The company’s market capitalization is $3.53M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 299.96K shares over the past three months.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. RCRT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) trade information

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) registered a 8.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.06% in intraday trading to $0.21 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.10%, and it has moved by -3.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.73%. The short interest in Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) is 0.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.66 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.00, which implies an increase of 89.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, RCRT is trading at a discount of -852.38% off the target high and -852.38% off the low.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -137.50% this quarter and then jump 52.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -64.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.26 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.22 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.11 million and $6.97 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -68.20% and then drop by -68.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 48.80%. While earnings are projected to return 36.00% in 2023.

RCRT Dividends

Recruiter.com Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)’s Major holders

Recruiter.com Group Inc. insiders own 30.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.98%, with the float percentage being 12.91%. Geode Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 66208.0 shares (or 1.76% of all shares), a total value of $17730.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30055.0 shares, is of Two Sigma Securities, LLC’s that is approximately 0.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $8048.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $54100.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 58412.0, or about 1.55% of the stock, which is worth about $20444.0.