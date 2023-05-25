Is Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NAVB) Hit More of the Losses Given A -707.69% Dip From High?

During the last session, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NAVB)’s traded shares were 39.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.33% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the NAVB share is $1.05, that puts it down -707.69 from that peak though still a striking 23.08% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.10. The company’s market capitalization is $4.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 692.51K shares over the past three months.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NAVB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NAVB) trade information

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NAVB) registered a 8.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.33% in intraday trading to $0.13 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.04%, and it has moved by -48.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.95%. The short interest in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NAVB) is 0.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.00, which implies an increase of 98.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, NAVB is trading at a discount of -6053.85% off the target high and -6053.85% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.00%. While earnings are projected to return -39.30% in 2023.

NAVB Dividends

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NAVB)’s Major holders