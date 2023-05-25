Is Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) On Track To Post A -83.82% Or More Growth?

During the recent session, Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s traded shares were 0.52 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.44, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.03% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the GENI share is $5.82, that puts it down -6.99 from that peak though still a striking 59.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.20. The company’s market capitalization is $1.25B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.12 million shares over the past three months.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. GENI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) trade information

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) registered a 3.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.03% in intraday trading to $5.44 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.74%, and it has moved by 51.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 100.74%. The short interest in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) is 3.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.50, which implies an increase of 27.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, GENI is trading at a discount of -83.82% off the target high and 8.09% off the low.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Genius Sports Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Genius Sports Limited (GENI) shares have gone up 9.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.33% against 27.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -50.00% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $80 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $99.4 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $71.12 million and $78.65 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.50% and then jump by 26.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 77.20% in 2023.

GENI Dividends

Genius Sports Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)’s Major holders