Is First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)’s traded shares were 1.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.91. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.66, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.12% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the FFWM share is $22.62, that puts it down -385.41 from that peak though still a striking 19.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.76. The company’s market capitalization is $285.47M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.30 million shares over the past three months.

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. FFWM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) trade information

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) registered a -4.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.12% in intraday trading to $4.66 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.62%, and it has moved by -22.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.57%. The short interest in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) is 2.09 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.96 day(s) to cover.

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that First Foundation Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) shares have gone down -66.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -70.30% against -10.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -84.70% this quarter and then drop -76.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -24.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $65.94 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $68.66 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $95.2 million and $98.08 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -30.70% and then drop by -30.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.90%. While earnings are projected to return -18.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 7.00% per annum.

FFWM Dividends

First Foundation Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 24 and July 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for First Foundation Inc. is 0.08, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.72 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)’s Major holders