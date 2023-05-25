Is Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO)’s traded shares were 4.35 million. The 52-week high for the CISO share is $10.00, that puts it down -4661.9 from that peak though still a striking 9.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.19. The company’s market capitalization is $30.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.88 million shares over the past three months.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) trade information

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) registered a -1.49% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.49% in intraday trading to $0.21 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.55%, and it has moved by 2.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -96.20%. The short interest in Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO) is 3.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.43 day(s) to cover.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 50.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $17.05 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $17.34 million by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 26.30% in 2023.

CISO Dividends

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ:CISO)’s Major holders

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation insiders own 58.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.65%, with the float percentage being 11.34%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 65 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.62 million shares (or 1.38% of all shares), a total value of $0.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.13 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 0.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.51 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.54 million, or about 0.46% of the stock, which is worth about $1.39 million.