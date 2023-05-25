Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ)

During the last session, Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s traded shares were 1.95 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.71% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the ARQQ share is $10.67, that puts it down -844.25 from that peak though still a striking 38.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.70. The company’s market capitalization is $124.27M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.34 million shares over the past three months.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) trade information

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) registered a 9.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.71% in intraday trading to $1.13 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 55.71%, and it has moved by 0.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.13%. The short interest in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) is 0.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.24 day(s) to cover.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Arqit Quantum Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) shares have gone down -85.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -141.51% against 18.80.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $23.38 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $23.38 million by the end of Mar 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 121.60% in 2023.

ARQQ Dividends

Arqit Quantum Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s Major holders

Arqit Quantum Inc. insiders own 60.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.74%, with the float percentage being 34.52%. Evolution Equity Partners II Sarl is the largest shareholder of the company, while 51 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 9.93 million shares (or 7.38% of all shares), a total value of $13.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.5 million shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 2.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arqit Quantum Inc. (ARQQ) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Cybersecurity ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Cybersecurity ETF owns about 3.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.14 million, or about 0.11% of the stock, which is worth about $0.49 million.