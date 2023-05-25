Investing In Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the recent session, Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN)’s traded shares were 1.28 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.40% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the CPTN share is $2.76, that puts it down -590.0 from that peak though still a striking 20.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.32. The company’s market capitalization is $62.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 754.83K shares over the past three months.

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. CPTN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) registered a 4.40% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.40% in intraday trading to $0.40 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.70%, and it has moved by 12.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.83%. The short interest in Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) is 2.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.35, which implies an increase of 82.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.40 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, CPTN is trading at a discount of -900.0% off the target high and -250.0% off the low.

Statistics show that Cepton Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cepton Inc. (CPTN) shares have gone down -69.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 14.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -1,000.00% this quarter and then jump 18.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 127.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.65 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.27 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.56 million and $2.74 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.60% and then jump by 92.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 124.90% in 2023.

Cepton Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

