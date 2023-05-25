Investing In Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)’s traded shares were 1.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.45% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the ASRT share is $8.01, that puts it down -21.92 from that peak though still a striking 68.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.07. The company’s market capitalization is $354.71M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.44 million shares over the past three months.

Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ASRT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.14.

Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) trade information

Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) registered a -0.45% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.45% in intraday trading to $6.57 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.59%, and it has moved by 22.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 112.62%. The short interest in Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) is 9.59 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.75, which implies an increase of 32.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, ASRT is trading at a discount of -52.21% off the target high and -36.99% off the low.

Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Assertio Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) shares have gone up 132.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -82.27% against 13.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -12.50% this quarter and then jump 75.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $39.83 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $40.85 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $35.13 million and $31.35 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.40% and then jump by 30.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.20%. While earnings are projected to return -81.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

ASRT Dividends

Assertio Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)’s Major holders

Assertio Holdings Inc. insiders own 1.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 33.97%, with the float percentage being 34.63%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 109 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.41 million shares (or 4.33% of all shares), a total value of $15.37 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.01 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 3.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $12.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco DWA Small Cap Momentum ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.24 million, or about 2.22% of the stock, which is worth about $7.87 million.