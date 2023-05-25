Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) Surged -48.98% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s traded shares were 2.21 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.29% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the INPX share is $16.65, that puts it down -7828.57 from that peak though still a striking 4.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.20. The company’s market capitalization is $5.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.37 million shares over the past three months.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) trade information

Inpixon (INPX) registered a -6.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.29% in intraday trading to $0.21 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.33%, and it has moved by -48.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -98.47%. The short interest in Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) is 0.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.06 day(s) to cover.

Inpixon (INPX) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -15.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.92 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.63 million by the end of Dec 2017. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $11.24 million and $15 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.10% and then drop by -69.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 36.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

INPX Dividends

Inpixon is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 15 and May 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s Major holders

Inpixon insiders own 0.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.13%, with the float percentage being 3.16%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.14 million shares (or 0.53% of all shares), a total value of $61296.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 36000.0 shares, is of Bayesian Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 0.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $15480.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Inpixon (INPX) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund owns about 31900.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $54230.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 25746.0, or about 0.15% of the stock, which is worth about $43768.0.