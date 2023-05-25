Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) Is Worth Evaluating At $1.23

During the recent session, Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD)’s traded shares were 7.75 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.54% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the IFBD share is $21.17, that puts it down -1621.14 from that peak though still a striking 24.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.93. The company’s market capitalization is $5.09M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 357.68K shares over the past three months.

Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) trade information

Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD) registered a 10.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.54% in intraday trading to $1.23 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.37%, and it has moved by -29.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.73%. The short interest in Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) is 15420.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.2 day(s) to cover.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.47, which implies an increase of 90.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.47 and $12.47 respectively. As a result, IFBD is trading at a discount of -913.82% off the target high and -913.82% off the low.

IFBD Dividends

Infobird Co. Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD)’s Major holders

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 2317.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2737.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 40.0, or about 0.00% of the stock, which is worth about $47.0.