If All Goes Well, Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) Could Shrink By -697.14% Or More

During the last session, Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s traded shares were 3.39 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.52% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the IMMP share is $3.90, that puts it down -59.18 from that peak though still a striking 40.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.47. The company’s market capitalization is $203.64M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.51 million shares over the past three months.

Immutep Limited (IMMP) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. IMMP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) trade information

Immutep Limited (IMMP) registered a 6.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.52% in intraday trading to $2.45 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.49%, and it has moved by 47.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -9.26%. The short interest in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) is 0.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.80, which implies an increase of 75.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.03 and $19.53 respectively. As a result, IMMP is trading at a discount of -697.14% off the target high and -146.12% off the low.

Immutep Limited (IMMP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Immutep Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Immutep Limited (IMMP) shares have gone up 31.02% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -40.74% against 11.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 718.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.59 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.59 million by the end of Mar 2016. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $316.44k and $316.44k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 718.50% and then jump by 718.50% in the coming quarter.

IMMP Dividends

Immutep Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s Major holders

Immutep Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.10%, with the float percentage being 6.10%. Oracle Investment Management Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 29 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.35 million shares (or 1.54% of all shares), a total value of $2.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.62 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Immutep Limited (IMMP) shares are DFA International Vector Equity Port and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that DFA International Vector Equity Port owns about 20551.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $40074.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18722.0, or about 0.02% of the stock, which is worth about $30516.0.