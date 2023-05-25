How Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -29.34% YTD?

During the last session, Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA)’s traded shares were 1.16 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.32, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.92% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the DOMA share is $2.17, that puts it down -578.12 from that peak though still a striking 12.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.28. The company’s market capitalization is $107.82M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 716.01K shares over the past three months.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. DOMA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) trade information

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) registered a 13.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.92% in intraday trading to $0.32 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.06%, and it has moved by -18.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.92%. The short interest in Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) is 10.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 22.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.59, which implies an increase of 79.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.35 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, DOMA is trading at a discount of -837.5% off the target high and -9.37% off the low.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 72.20% this quarter and then jump 84.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -17.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $95 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $104 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $123.74 million and $124.68 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -23.20% and then drop by -16.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -45.20% in 2023.

DOMA Dividends

Doma Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA)’s Major holders

Doma Holdings Inc. insiders own 45.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.86%, with the float percentage being 70.93%. StepStone Group LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 108 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 14.88 million shares (or 4.47% of all shares), a total value of $6.06 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.87 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $5.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 5.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.77 million, or about 1.14% of the stock, which is worth about $1.71 million.