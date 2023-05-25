Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE: HASI) Fall -26.46% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the recent session, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI)’s traded shares were 3.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.68. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $23.51, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.29% or -$0.55. The 52-week high for the HASI share is $45.84, that puts it down -94.98 from that peak though still a striking 8.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.56. The company’s market capitalization is $2.23B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 755.56K shares over the past three months.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. HASI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.53.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) trade information

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) registered a -2.29% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.29% in intraday trading to $23.51 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.84%, and it has moved by -10.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.13%. The short interest in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) is 9.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 18.55 day(s) to cover.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) shares have gone down -26.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 5.29% against -13.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -11.70% this quarter and then jump 14.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 30.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $41.07 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $44.42 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $33.36 million and $32.07 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 23.10% and then jump by 38.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.20%. While earnings are projected to return -69.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.15% per annum.

HASI Dividends

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. is 1.58, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.57 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI)’s Major holders

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. insiders own 2.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.76%, with the float percentage being 98.08%. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 494 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 8.73 million shares (or 9.50% of all shares), a total value of $249.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.64 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $247.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $78.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.45 million, or about 2.67% of the stock, which is worth about $71.0 million.