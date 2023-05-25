During the recent session, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM)’s traded shares were 0.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.63. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.56% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the GROM share is $23.70, that puts it down -6305.41 from that peak though still a striking 8.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.34. The company’s market capitalization is $2.69M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 267.93K shares over the past three months.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GROM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.49.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) trade information

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) registered a 6.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.56% in intraday trading to $0.37 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.98%, and it has moved by -29.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.86%. The short interest in Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) is 0.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.69 day(s) to cover.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 93.50% this quarter and then jump 90.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.2 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.17 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.23 million and $1.14 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -2.50% and then jump by 2.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.20%. While earnings are projected to return 34.40% in 2023.

GROM Dividends

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM)’s Major holders

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. insiders own 0.40% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.90%, with the float percentage being 3.91%. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.31 million shares (or 3.67% of all shares), a total value of $0.21 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 50000.0 shares, is of Kepos Capital Lp’s that is approximately 0.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $77000.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 3532.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5439.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1928.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $1783.0.