GNS’s -18.73% Loss This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the recent session, Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS)’s traded shares were 0.65 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.73, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.65% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the GNS share is $11.80, that puts it down -1516.44 from that peak though still a striking 58.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.30. The company’s market capitalization is $17.75M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.63 million shares over the past three months.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) trade information

Genius Group Limited (GNS) registered a -7.65% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.65% in intraday trading to $0.73 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.73%, and it has moved by -15.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.18%. The short interest in Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) is 1.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.36 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.25, which implies an increase of 96.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.25 and $19.25 respectively. As a result, GNS is trading at a discount of -2536.99% off the target high and -2536.99% off the low.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $11 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -49.80% in 2023.

GNS Dividends

Genius Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS)’s Major holders

Genius Group Limited insiders own 51.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.01%, with the float percentage being 4.13%.