Given A -21.58% Drop From High, Can Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) Quickly Recover?

During the last session, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s traded shares were 1.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $26.60, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.52% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the ZNTL share is $32.34, that puts it down -21.58 from that peak though still a striking 41.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.55. The company’s market capitalization is $1.60B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.9 million shares, and the average trade volume was 664.04K shares over the past three months.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. ZNTL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.04.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) trade information

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) registered a -0.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.52% in intraday trading to $26.60 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.04%, and it has moved by 22.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 24.18%. The short interest in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) is 9.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 16.52 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $45.90, which implies an increase of 42.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27.00 and $70.00 respectively. As a result, ZNTL is trading at a discount of -163.16% off the target high and -1.5% off the low.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) shares have gone up 25.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 3.57% against 11.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 22.40% this quarter and then drop -9.40% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -20.50% in 2023.

ZNTL Dividends

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)’s Major holders

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 4.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 109.09%, with the float percentage being 113.85%. Matrix Capital Management is the largest shareholder of the company, while 184 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 9.2 million shares (or 15.47% of all shares), a total value of $158.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.91 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 14.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $153.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 3.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $75.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.16 million, or about 3.63% of the stock, which is worth about $43.43 million.