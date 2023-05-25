Getaround Inc. (NYSE: GETR): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR)’s traded shares were 1.1 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.09% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the GETR share is $10.17, that puts it down -1653.45 from that peak though still a striking 60.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.23. The company’s market capitalization is $55.63M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 11.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.72 million shares over the past three months.

Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR) trade information

Getaround Inc. (GETR) registered a 4.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.09% in intraday trading to $0.58 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.59%, and it has moved by -10.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -94.05%. The short interest in Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR) is 1.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.11 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $15.44 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.12 million by the end of Mar 2023.

GETR Dividends

Getaround Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Getaround Inc. (NYSE:GETR)’s Major holders

Getaround Inc. insiders own 12.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.74%, with the float percentage being 37.38%. SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD is the largest shareholder of the company, while 27 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 21.52 million shares (or 82.52% of all shares), a total value of $6.13 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.9 million shares, is of Braemar Energy Ventures III, LP’s that is approximately 14.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.11 million.