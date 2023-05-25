For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS)’s traded shares were 7.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.20. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.11% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the NVOS share is $2.14, that puts it down -1326.67 from that peak though still a striking 33.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.10. The company’s market capitalization is $20.68M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 20.79 million shares over the past three months.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) trade information

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) registered a -7.11% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.11% in intraday trading to $0.15 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.64%, and it has moved by 39.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.67%. The short interest in Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) is 3.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.4 day(s) to cover.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

While earnings are projected to return -526.30% in 2023.

NVOS Dividends

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 12 and July 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS)’s Major holders

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. insiders own 12.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.29%, with the float percentage being 3.78%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 0.55% of all shares), a total value of $16058.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.11 million shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 0.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $13436.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35158.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.11 million, or about 0.48% of the stock, which is worth about $14514.0.