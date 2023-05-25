Following Its 52-Week Low, Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU)’S Share Price Rose 8.33% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -78.43%

During the last session, Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU)’s traded shares were 1.36 million. The 52-week high for the SIDU share is $9.22, that puts it down -3741.67 from that peak though still a striking 8.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.22. The company’s market capitalization is $12.28M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.83 million shares over the past three months.

Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SIDU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) trade information

Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) registered a -3.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.61% in intraday trading to $0.24 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.30%, and it has moved by -4.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.73%. The short interest in Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) is 0.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies an increase of 76.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, SIDU is trading at a discount of -316.67% off the target high and -316.67% off the low.

Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sidus Space Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) shares have gone down -87.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 61.33% against 8.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 33.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.22 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.72 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.85 million and $1.9 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 20.20% and then jump by 43.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -230.90% in 2023.

SIDU Dividends

Sidus Space Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU)’s Major holders

Sidus Space Inc. insiders own 3.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.55%, with the float percentage being 6.79%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.55 million shares (or 1.37% of all shares), a total value of $0.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.13 million shares, is of Ergoteles, LLC’s that is approximately 0.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $73112.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 51039.0, or about 0.20% of the stock, which is worth about $55632.0.