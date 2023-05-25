Following Its 52-Week Low, HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT)’S Share Price Rose 44.28% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -58.79%

During the recent session, HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)’s traded shares were 2.02 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.19% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the BEAT share is $6.74, that puts it down -235.32 from that peak though still a striking 44.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.12. The company’s market capitalization is $52.39M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 50040.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 68.74K shares over the past three months.

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. BEAT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) trade information

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) registered a -0.19% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.19% in intraday trading to $2.01 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.00%, and it has moved by 3.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 25.70%. The short interest in HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) is 0.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.52, which implies an increase of 69.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.55 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, BEAT is trading at a discount of -298.01% off the target high and -176.12% off the low.

HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that HeartBeam Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) shares have gone down -52.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 72.33% against 11.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 53.50% this quarter and then jump 63.60% in the quarter after that.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $170k by the end of Sep 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -179.90% in 2023.

BEAT Dividends

HeartBeam Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

HeartBeam Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)’s Major holders

HeartBeam Inc. insiders own 18.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.97%, with the float percentage being 8.59%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 0.48% of all shares), a total value of $0.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 64465.0 shares, is of Kestra Private Wealth Services, LLC’s that is approximately 0.25% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of HeartBeam Inc. (BEAT) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 40926.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 39241.0, or about 0.48% of the stock, which is worth about $0.14 million.