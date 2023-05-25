Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Received An 51.31% Gain In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)’s traded shares were 1.48 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.09% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the EVLV share is $6.03, that puts it down -4.33 from that peak though still a striking 65.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.98. The company’s market capitalization is $871.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.00 million shares over the past three months.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) trade information

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) registered a 5.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.09% in intraday trading to $5.78 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.58%, and it has moved by 90.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 147.01%. The short interest in Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) is 3.99 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.11 day(s) to cover.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) shares have gone up 51.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.00% against 9.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 8.30% this quarter and then jump 30.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.13 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.06 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $9.07 million and $16.53 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 55.80% and then drop by -8.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -687.40% in 2023.

EVLV Dividends

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)’s Major holders

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. insiders own 27.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.04%, with the float percentage being 68.68%. General Catalyst Group Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 170 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 10.8 million shares (or 7.27% of all shares), a total value of $33.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.6 million shares, is of Data Collective IV GP, LLC’s that is approximately 7.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $33.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 1.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.72 million, or about 1.16% of the stock, which is worth about $4.45 million.