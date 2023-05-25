Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB): Is It Possible To Be Up 131.25% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB)’s traded shares were 79.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 52.70% or $1.66. The 52-week high for the ENVB share is $18.50, that puts it down -284.62 from that peak though still a striking 72.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.30. The company’s market capitalization is $10.20M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 21.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.24 million shares over the past three months.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) trade information

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB) registered a 52.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 52.70% in intraday trading to $4.81 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 216.45%, and it has moved by 198.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -56.23%. The short interest in Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) is 32509.999999999996 shares and it means that shorts have 0.54 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 31.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, ENVB is trading at a discount of -45.53% off the target high and -45.53% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 87.50% in 2023.

ENVB Dividends

Enveric Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 10 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB)’s Major holders

Enveric Biosciences Inc. insiders own 12.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.42%, with the float percentage being 9.64%. AdvisorShares Investments, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.14 million shares (or 6.88% of all shares), a total value of $0.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 29578.0 shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enveric Biosciences Inc. (ENVB) shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF owns about 0.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14425.0, or about 0.69% of the stock, which is worth about $69384.0.