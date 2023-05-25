eMagin Corporation (AMEX: EMAN) Has Grown 179.17% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN)’s traded shares were 1.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.03. The 52-week high for the EMAN share is $2.49, that puts it down -23.88 from that peak though still a striking 72.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.55. The company’s market capitalization is $167.73M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 949.21K shares over the past three months.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. EMAN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.50%, and it has moved by 17.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 179.17%. The short interest in eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN) is 3.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.00, which implies a decrease of -0.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, EMAN is trading at a discount of -49.25% off the target high and 50.25% off the low.

eMagin Corporation (EMAN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that eMagin Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. eMagin Corporation (EMAN) shares have gone up 136.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -266.67% against -8.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.96 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.66 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.16 million and $7.62 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -2.80% and then jump by 0.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 42.50%. While earnings are projected to return 79.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

EMAN Dividends

eMagin Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 10 and May 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN)’s Major holders

eMagin Corporation insiders own 2.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.99%, with the float percentage being 12.29%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 37 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 4.3 million shares (or 5.18% of all shares), a total value of $8.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.92 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of eMagin Corporation (EMAN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.91 million, or about 1.10% of the stock, which is worth about $0.77 million.