Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OCTO) On Wednesday – Up 16.15 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the recent session, Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO)’s traded shares were 0.74 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.35% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the OCTO share is $442.00, that puts it down -22920.83 from that peak though still a striking 16.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.61. The company’s market capitalization is $3.90M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 544.06K shares over the past three months.

Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO) registered a 4.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.35% in intraday trading to $1.92 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.05%, and it has moved by -13.12% in 30 days. The short interest in Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO) is 62910.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.06 day(s) to cover.

OCTO Dividends

Eightco Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO)’s Major holders

Eightco Holdings Inc. insiders own 1.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.97%, with the float percentage being 4.02%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 79 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 71987.0 shares (or 3.03% of all shares), a total value of $0.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18363.0 shares, is of PanAgora Asset Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $35440.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO) shares are iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF owns about 26901.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $51918.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9370.0, or about 0.45% of the stock, which is worth about $18084.0.