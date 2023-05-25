Does China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s (AMEX:CPHI) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI)’s traded shares were 2.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.51. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 23.44% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the CPHI share is $4.15, that puts it down -937.5 from that peak though still a striking 32.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.27. The company’s market capitalization is $3.74M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 366.19K shares over the past three months.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) trade information

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) registered a 23.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 23.44% in intraday trading to $0.40 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.54%, and it has moved by 16.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.07%. The short interest in China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) is 52280.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $45.00, which implies an increase of 99.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45.00 and $45.00 respectively. As a result, CPHI is trading at a discount of -11150.0% off the target high and -11150.0% off the low.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20.43 million by the end of Mar 2012. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $23.98 million and $18.12 million respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 29.80%. While earnings are projected to return -2.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

CPHI Dividends

China Pharma Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI)’s Major holders

China Pharma Holdings Inc. insiders own 51.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.06%, with the float percentage being 2.20%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.17 million shares (or 1.75% of all shares), a total value of $66440.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 53602.0 shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 0.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $20904.0.

Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund owns about 14500.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13905.0 market value.