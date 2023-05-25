Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) After A 17.28% Jump In The Last Week?

During the last session, GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)’s traded shares were 2.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.17% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the GOVX share is $4.30, that puts it down -473.33 from that peak though still a striking 29.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.53. The company’s market capitalization is $19.70M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 276.43K shares over the past three months.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GOVX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) trade information

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) registered a 14.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.17% in intraday trading to $0.75 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.28%, and it has moved by 19.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -67.67%. The short interest in GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) is 0.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.40, which implies an increase of 86.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, GOVX is trading at a discount of -966.67% off the target high and -300.0% off the low.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GeoVax Labs Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) shares have gone up 1.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 54.22% against 11.40.

While earnings are projected to return 72.90% in 2023.

GOVX Dividends

GeoVax Labs Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)’s Major holders

GeoVax Labs Inc. insiders own 1.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.10%, with the float percentage being 8.20%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.73 million shares (or 2.76% of all shares), a total value of $0.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.41 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.29 million, or about 1.10% of the stock, which is worth about $0.18 million.