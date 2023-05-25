Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Citizens Inc. (NYSE: CIA) After A -13.62% Drop In The Last Week?

During the last session, Citizens Inc. (NYSE:CIA)’s traded shares were 1.56 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.84, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.66% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the CIA share is $4.52, that puts it down -145.65 from that peak though still a striking 9.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.67. The company’s market capitalization is $84.51M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 67.25K shares over the past three months.

Citizens Inc. (NYSE:CIA) trade information

Citizens Inc. (CIA) registered a -3.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.66% in intraday trading to $1.84 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.62%, and it has moved by -17.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -44.91%. The short interest in Citizens Inc. (NYSE:CIA) is 2.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 29.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.50, which implies an increase of 75.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.50 and $7.50 respectively. As a result, CIA is trading at a discount of -307.61% off the target high and -307.61% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.40%. While earnings are projected to return -118.20% in 2023.

CIA Dividends

Citizens Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Citizens Inc. (NYSE:CIA)’s Major holders

Citizens Inc. insiders own 9.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.81%, with the float percentage being 15.21%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 56 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 2.12 million shares (or 4.25% of all shares), a total value of $7.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.82 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.03 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Citizens Inc. (CIA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.63 million, or about 1.27% of the stock, which is worth about $1.35 million.