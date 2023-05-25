Could Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RUTH) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the recent session, Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)’s traded shares were 0.83 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.79. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $21.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.07% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the RUTH share is $21.50, that puts it down -0.33 from that peak though still a striking 31.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.65. The company’s market capitalization is $688.01M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.00 million shares over the past three months.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. RUTH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.33.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) trade information

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) registered a 0.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.07% in intraday trading to $21.43 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.07%, and it has moved by 39.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 32.15%. The short interest in Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) is 1.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.50, which implies an increase of 0.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.50 and $21.50 respectively. As a result, RUTH is trading at a discount of -0.33% off the target high and -0.33% off the low.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) shares have gone up 20.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2.33% against 11.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -25.00% this quarter and then drop -18.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $134.49 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $119.48 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $128.65 million and $112.74 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.50% and then jump by 6.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.60%. While earnings are projected to return -6.00% in 2023, the next five years will return 14.18% per annum.

RUTH Dividends

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 03 and August 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. is 0.64, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.99 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)’s Major holders

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. insiders own 6.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.54%, with the float percentage being 95.40%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 226 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 5.07 million shares (or 15.78% of all shares), a total value of $83.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.78 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 11.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $62.03 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $42.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.93 million, or about 2.84% of the stock, which is worth about $14.43 million.