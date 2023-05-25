Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) Shares Have Been Down About -28.47% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2023

During the last session, Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s traded shares were 1.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.33% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the CYH share is $8.01, that puts it down -159.22 from that peak though still a striking 39.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.88. The company’s market capitalization is $433.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.52 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.91 million shares over the past three months.

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. CYH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) trade information

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) registered a -4.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.33% in intraday trading to $3.09 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.40%, and it has moved by -47.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.79%. The short interest in Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) is 8.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.88 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.44, which implies an increase of 52.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $13.75 respectively. As a result, CYH is trading at a discount of -344.98% off the target high and -29.45% off the low.

Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Community Health Systems Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) shares have gone down -1.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 47.10% against 9.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 90.10% this quarter and then jump 75.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.04 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.06 billion by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.93 billion and $3.04 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.50% and then jump by 0.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.10%. While earnings are projected to return -79.90% in 2023, the next five years will return -7.95% per annum.

CYH Dividends

Community Health Systems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 25 and July 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s Major holders

Community Health Systems Inc. insiders own 7.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.76%, with the float percentage being 91.25%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 266 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 20.91 million shares (or 15.29% of all shares), a total value of $64.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.55 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $29.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 9.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.98 million, or about 2.91% of the stock, which is worth about $12.31 million.