Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) Are Up 25.45%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s traded shares were 1.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.05% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the CTRM share is $1.24, that puts it down -125.45 from that peak though still a striking 25.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.41. The company’s market capitalization is $52.29M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.49 million shares over the past three months.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) trade information

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) registered a -12.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -12.05% in intraday trading to $0.55 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.46%, and it has moved by -21.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -28.16%. The short interest in Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) is 1.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.74 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 164.00% in 2023.

CTRM Dividends

Castor Maritime Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 07 and August 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s Major holders

Castor Maritime Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.06%, with the float percentage being 2.06%. Millennium Management Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.03 million shares (or 1.09% of all shares), a total value of $0.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.23 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 0.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.13 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF owns about 0.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 49703.0, or about 0.05% of the stock, which is worth about $27540.0.