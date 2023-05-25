C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI): With The Stock Up 63.52 Percent From Its Lows On Wednesday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s traded shares were 18.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.54% or $0.69. The 52-week high for the AI share is $34.68, that puts it down -24.52 from that peak though still a striking 63.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.16. The company’s market capitalization is $3.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 26.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 21.14 million shares over the past three months.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.20. AI has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) trade information

C3.ai Inc. (AI) registered a 2.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.54% in intraday trading to $27.85 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.34%, and it has moved by 57.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 56.64%. The short interest in C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) is 28.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.12 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.70, which implies a decrease of -41.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, AI is trading at a discount of -7.72% off the target high and 56.91% off the low.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that C3.ai Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. C3.ai Inc. (AI) shares have gone up 127.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 36.99% against 9.10.

While earnings are projected to return -241.60% in 2023.

AI Dividends

C3.ai Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s Major holders

C3.ai Inc. insiders own 10.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.69%, with the float percentage being 47.60%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 322 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 9.09 million shares (or 8.36% of all shares), a total value of $305.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.92 million shares, is of Baker Hughes Holdings LLC’s that is approximately 6.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $232.32 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of C3.ai Inc. (AI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $31.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.43 million, or about 2.24% of the stock, which is worth about $27.24 million.