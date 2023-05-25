Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL) Are Up 36.19%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the recent session, Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL)’s traded shares were 1.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.11. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $166.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.02% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the BURL share is $239.94, that puts it down -43.8 from that peak though still a striking 36.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $106.47. The company’s market capitalization is $11.40B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.06 million shares over the past three months.

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) trade information

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) registered a -0.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.02% in intraday trading to $166.86 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.48%, and it has moved by -12.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.72%. The short interest in Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) is 3.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.16 day(s) to cover.

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Burlington Stores Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) shares have gone down -12.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 38.03% against 15.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 70.40% this quarter and then jump 94.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.17 billion as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.19 billion by the end of Jul 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.93 billion and $1.99 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 12.70% and then jump by 10.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.40%. While earnings are projected to return -41.80% in 2023, the next five years will return 4.75% per annum.

BURL Dividends

Burlington Stores Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL)’s Major holders

Burlington Stores Inc. insiders own 0.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 106.12%, with the float percentage being 106.47%. T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 643 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 6.8 million shares (or 10.47% of all shares), a total value of $1.14 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.45 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 9.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.08 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Amcap Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 3.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $552.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.09 million, or about 4.76% of the stock, which is worth about $517.51 million.