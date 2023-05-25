Boom Or Bust: Where Does Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s traded shares were 1.02 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.82, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.62% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the KZR share is $11.02, that puts it down -290.78 from that peak though still a striking 20.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.25. The company’s market capitalization is $184.65M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.06 million shares over the past three months.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. KZR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.32.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) trade information

The stock plummet -6.62% in intraday trading to $2.82 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by 15.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -48.82%. The short interest in Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) is 3.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.67 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.67, which implies an increase of 82.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, KZR is trading at a discount of -573.76% off the target high and -360.99% off the low.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) shares have gone down -62.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -29.70% against 11.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -28.00% this quarter and then drop -32.00% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.90%. While earnings are projected to return 2.20% in 2023.

KZR Dividends

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s Major holders

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. insiders own 20.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.04%, with the float percentage being 107.85%. Suvretta Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 186 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 6.89 million shares (or 9.51% of all shares), a total value of $19.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.52 million shares, is of Avidity Partners Management, LP’s that is approximately 9.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $18.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 2.96 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.88 million, or about 2.65% of the stock, which is worth about $5.29 million.