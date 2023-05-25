Boom Or Bust: Where Does Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS)’s traded shares were 1.23 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.56, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.35% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the BVS share is $10.02, that puts it down -291.41 from that peak though still a striking 68.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.80. The company’s market capitalization is $150.07M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.70 million shares over the past three months.

Bioventus Inc. (BVS) received a consensus recommendation of an Underweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.30. BVS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS) trade information

Bioventus Inc. (BVS) registered a 5.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.35% in intraday trading to $2.56 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 95.42%, and it has moved by 156.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.30%. The short interest in Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS) is 3.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.77 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.50, which implies a decrease of -2.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, BVS is trading at a discount of -17.19% off the target high and 21.88% off the low.

Bioventus Inc. (BVS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bioventus Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bioventus Inc. (BVS) shares have gone up 36.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -188.24% against 13.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then drop -137.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $129.23 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $119.94 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $140.33 million and $141.59 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -7.90% and then drop by -15.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -706.70% in 2023.

BVS Dividends

Bioventus Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 08 and May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ:BVS)’s Major holders

Bioventus Inc. insiders own 15.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.72%, with the float percentage being 76.71%. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 133 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 12.1 million shares (or 19.36% of all shares), a total value of $12.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.17 million shares, is of Nantahala Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 8.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $5.54 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bioventus Inc. (BVS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.67 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.76 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.66 million, or about 1.06% of the stock, which is worth about $1.41 million.