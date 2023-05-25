Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) Is Down -11.74% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s traded shares were 2.49 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.41% or -$0.01. The company’s market capitalization is $4.46M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.01 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.55 million shares over the past three months.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BSFC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) trade information

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) registered a -7.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.41% in intraday trading to $0.10 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.57%, and it has moved by -11.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.81%. The short interest in Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) is 1.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.00, which implies an increase of 90.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.00 and $1.00 respectively. As a result, BSFC is trading at a discount of -900.0% off the target high and -900.0% off the low.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 48.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.22 million by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.32 million and $2.96 million respectively.

While earnings are projected to return -332.30% in 2023.

BSFC Dividends

Blue Star Foods Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s Major holders

Blue Star Foods Corp. insiders own 35.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.90%, with the float percentage being 4.49%.