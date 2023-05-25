Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ: ASST) On Wednesday â€“ Up 28.95 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST)’s traded shares were 1.16 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 20.01% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the ASST share is $6.98, that puts it down -512.28 from that peak though still a striking 28.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.81. The company’s market capitalization is $16.51M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 432.42K shares over the past three months.

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) trade information

Asset Entities Inc. (ASST) registered a 20.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 20.01% in intraday trading to $1.14 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.16%, and it has moved by 14.00% in 30 days. The short interest in Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) is 48850.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.07 day(s) to cover.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

ASST Dividends

Asset Entities Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST)â€™s Major holders

Asset Entities Inc. insiders own 33.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.00%, with the float percentage being 0.00%. Two Sigma Securities, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 0 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 27880.0 shares (or 0.53% of all shares), a total value of $31783.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16990.0 shares, is of Virtu Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $19368.0.