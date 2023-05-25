Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) Fall -97.86% In Six Months, Here’s What We Should Expect Now

During the last session, Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR)’s traded shares were 1.61 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.46% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the ALLR share is $118.30, that puts it down -40693.1 from that peak though still a striking 3.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.28. The company’s market capitalization is $5.92M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.19 million shares over the past three months.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) trade information

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) registered a 2.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.46% in intraday trading to $0.29 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.36%, and it has moved by -39.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -99.65%. The short interest in Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) is 0.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.03 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 47.30% in 2023.

ALLR Dividends

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR)’s Major holders

Allarity Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 0.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.07%, with the float percentage being 0.07%. Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 11 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1400.0 shares (or 0.01% of all shares), a total value of $408.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1274.0 shares, is of Acadian Asset Management. LLC’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $372.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Allarity Therapeutics Inc. (ALLR) shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund owns about 571.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $166.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 414.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $120.0.