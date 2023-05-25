After Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) Surges -45.15% From Highs, What Will It Look Like?

During the recent session, Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)’s traded shares were 4.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.67. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $134.34, reflecting an intraday loss of -13.53% or -$21.01. The 52-week high for the DLTR share is $175.68, that puts it down -30.77 from that peak though still a striking 3.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $129.22. The company’s market capitalization is $34.49B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.06 million shares over the past three months.

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. DLTR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 29 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 3 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.52.

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) trade information

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) registered a -13.53% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -13.53% in intraday trading to $134.34 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.39%, and it has moved by -12.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.18%. The short interest in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) is 6.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $160.58, which implies an increase of 16.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $109.00 and $195.00 respectively. As a result, DLTR is trading at a discount of -45.15% off the target high and 18.86% off the low.

Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Dollar Tree Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) shares have gone down -11.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -8.60% against 15.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -35.90% this quarter and then drop -23.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.28 billion as predicted by 22 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 22 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.15 billion by the end of Jul 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.9 billion and $6.77 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 5.40% and then jump by 5.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 8.30%. While earnings are projected to return 24.30% in 2023, the next five years will return 13.34% per annum.

DLTR Dividends

Dollar Tree Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)’s Major holders

Dollar Tree Inc. insiders own 0.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.33%, with the float percentage being 102.59%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,159 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 23.93 million shares (or 10.82% of all shares), a total value of $3.44 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.02 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 9.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.16 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2023 indicates that Fundamental Investors Inc owns about 10.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.45 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.39 million, or about 2.89% of the stock, which is worth about $903.74 million.