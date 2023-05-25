After A -3.80% Drop In The Last Week, Does Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the recent session, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s traded shares were 0.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.41. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.06% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the CTXR share is $1.71, that puts it down -56.88 from that peak though still a striking 29.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.77. The company’s market capitalization is $168.85M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.40 million shares over the past three months.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) trade information

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) registered a -2.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.06% in intraday trading to $1.09 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.80%, and it has moved by -21.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.41%. The short interest in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) is 13.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 81.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, CTXR is trading at a discount of -633.94% off the target high and -266.97% off the low.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) shares have gone down -4.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 43.48% against 13.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 20.00% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 34.40%. While earnings are projected to return -2.10% in 2023.

CTXR Dividends

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s Major holders

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 8.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.48%, with the float percentage being 12.54%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 69 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 6.05 million shares (or 32.69% of all shares), a total value of $6.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.34 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 12.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.96 million shares. This amounts to just over 21.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.82 million, or about 9.82% of the stock, which is worth about $1.96 million.