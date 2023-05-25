A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Team Inc. (NYSE: TISI)

During the recent session, Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI)’s traded shares were 1.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.89. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.85, reflecting an intraday gain of 33.87% or $1.48. The 52-week high for the TISI share is $16.40, that puts it down -180.34 from that peak though still a striking 39.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.53. The company’s market capitalization is $18.62M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 17410.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 19.98K shares over the past three months.

Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) trade information

Team Inc. (TISI) registered a 33.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 33.87% in intraday trading to $5.85 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 43.38%, and it has moved by 11.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -44.81%. The short interest in Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) is 46130.0 shares and it means that shorts have 2.39 day(s) to cover.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -60.10%. While earnings are projected to return -496.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 11.00% per annum.

TISI Dividends

Team Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 14 and August 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI)’s Major holders

Team Inc. insiders own 1.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.99%, with the float percentage being 47.60%. Corre Partners Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 41 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 1.45 million shares (or 33.35% of all shares), a total value of $7.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.17 million shares, is of Gendell, Jeffrey L.’s that is approximately 4.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Team Inc. (TISI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 67315.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 59000.0, or about 1.35% of the stock, which is worth about $0.31 million.