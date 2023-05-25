A Stock You Ought To Watch Is Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAM)

During the last session, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM)’s traded shares were 1.13 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.20% or $0.74. The 52-week high for the AMAM share is $15.09, that puts it down -0.8 from that peak though still a striking 97.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.38. The company’s market capitalization is $875.75M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.77 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.17 million shares over the past three months.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AMAM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM) trade information

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) registered a 5.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.20% in intraday trading to $14.97 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.32%, and it has moved by 53.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 267.06%. The short interest in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM) is 0.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.33, which implies a decrease of -4.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, AMAM is trading at a discount of -67.0% off the target high and 59.92% off the low.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) shares have gone up 2778.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -468.97% against 11.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.70% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return -14.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 21.70% per annum.

AMAM Dividends

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAM)’s Major holders

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.00%, with the float percentage being 94.00%. Darwin Global Management, Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 25 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 11.3 million shares (or 29.27% of all shares), a total value of $100.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.5 million shares, is of Cormorant Asset Management, LP’s that is approximately 22.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $75.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 1.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.35 million, or about 0.92% of the stock, which is worth about $2.28 million.