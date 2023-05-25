A Quick Glance At Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) Stock: It Is up 4.98% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -17.28 Percent

During the recent session, Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)’s traded shares were 0.87 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.34. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $203.71, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.46% or -$5.14. The 52-week high for the DG share is $261.59, that puts it down -28.41 from that peak though still a striking 4.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $193.56. The company’s market capitalization is $46.35B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.78 million shares over the past three months.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. DG has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 29 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.39.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) trade information

Dollar General Corporation (DG) registered a -2.46% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.46% in intraday trading to $203.71 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.48%, and it has moved by -7.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.96%. The short interest in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) is 4.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $239.32, which implies an increase of 14.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $187.00 and $285.00 respectively. As a result, DG is trading at a discount of -39.9% off the target high and 8.2% off the low.

Dollar General Corporation (DG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Dollar General Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dollar General Corporation (DG) shares have gone down -20.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.59% against 15.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -0.80% this quarter and then jump 2.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.46 billion as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 21 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $10.15 billion by the end of Jul 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.75 billion and $9.43 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.10% and then jump by 7.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.90%. While earnings are projected to return 4.90% in 2023, the next five years will return 8.71% per annum.

DG Dividends

Dollar General Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on June 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Dollar General Corporation is 2.36, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.13 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)’s Major holders

Dollar General Corporation insiders own 0.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.10%, with the float percentage being 95.56%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,700 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 19.57 million shares (or 8.93% of all shares), a total value of $4.12 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.29 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.85 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dollar General Corporation (DG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.69 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.21 million, or about 2.38% of the stock, which is worth about $1.28 billion.