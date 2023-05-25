A Quick Glance At Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) Stock: It Is up 22.41% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -24.72 Percent

During the last session, Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)’s traded shares were 1.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.99. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.58, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.24% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the ATER share is $3.58, that puts it down -517.24 from that peak though still a striking 22.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.45. The company’s market capitalization is $53.75M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 882.13K shares over the past three months.

Aterian Inc. (ATER) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. ATER has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) trade information

Aterian Inc. (ATER) registered a -4.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.24% in intraday trading to $0.58 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.11%, and it has moved by -21.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.59%. The short interest in Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) is 8.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 13.91 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.43, which implies an increase of 59.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.85 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, ATER is trading at a discount of -244.83% off the target high and -46.55% off the low.

Aterian Inc. (ATER) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aterian Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aterian Inc. (ATER) shares have gone down -45.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26.39% against 18.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 57.70% this quarter and then jump 97.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -23.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $41.11 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $50.64 million by the end of Sep 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $58.27 million and $57.84 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -29.40% and then drop by -12.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -17.20%. While earnings are projected to return 55.80% in 2023.

ATER Dividends

Aterian Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)’s Major holders

Aterian Inc. insiders own 11.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 18.56%, with the float percentage being 20.92%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 102 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 4.26 million shares (or 5.26% of all shares), a total value of $3.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.49 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aterian Inc. (ATER) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.77 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.18 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.46 million, or about 1.80% of the stock, which is worth about $1.75 million.