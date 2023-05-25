A -92.31% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN)

During the last session, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s traded shares were 1.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. The 52-week high for the VTGN share is $1.22, that puts it down -838.46 from that peak though still a striking 38.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.08. The company’s market capitalization is $30.24M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.45 million shares over the past three months.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. VTGN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) trade information

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) registered a 1.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.14% in intraday trading to $0.13 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.14%, and it has moved by -3.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.19%. The short interest in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) is 14.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $0.25, which implies an increase of 48.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.25 and $0.25 respectively. As a result, VTGN is trading at a discount of -92.31% off the target high and -92.31% off the low.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -96.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $180k by the end of Jun 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $39k and $310k respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.70%. While earnings are projected to return 49.90% in 2023.

VTGN Dividends

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between June 21 and June 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s Major holders

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 0.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.50%, with the float percentage being 19.66%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 113 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 13.2 million shares (or 6.02% of all shares), a total value of $1.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.43 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 2.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2023 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 4.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.42 million, or about 1.10% of the stock, which is worth about $0.25 million.