A -120.78% Or Greater Growth Is Projected For Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ: LIZI)

During the recent session, Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s traded shares were 4.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.00% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the LIZI share is $1.88, that puts it down -144.16 from that peak though still a striking 50.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.38. The company’s market capitalization is $27.96M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 76210.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 192.29K shares over the past three months.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. LIZI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) trade information

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) registered a 10.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.00% in intraday trading to $0.77 this Wednesday, 05/24/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.91%, and it has moved by 11.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -33.04%. The short interest in Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI) is 23800.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.70, which implies an increase of 54.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.70 and $1.70 respectively. As a result, LIZI is trading at a discount of -120.78% off the target high and -120.78% off the low.

Lizhi Inc. (LIZI) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.40% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.80%. While earnings are projected to return 164.90% in 2023.

LIZI Dividends

Lizhi Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI)’s Major holders

Lizhi Inc. insiders own 0.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.21%, with the float percentage being 20.25%. Acadian Asset Management. LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held over 0.19 million shares (or 0.05% of all shares), a total value of $0.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.17 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.13 million.