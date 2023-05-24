You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI).

In the last trading session, 5.17 million shares of the Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) were traded, and its beta was 1.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.00, and it changed around -$0.8 or -4.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.41B. BILI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.35, offering almost -68.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.28% since then. We note from Bilibili Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.44 million.

Bilibili Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 48 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended BILI as a Hold, whereas 32 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bilibili Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.41 for the current quarter.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) trade information

Instantly BILI has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.36 on Tuesday, 05/23/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.02% year-to-date, but still down -5.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) is -9.46% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $179.53, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.97% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BILI is forecast to be at a low of $93.17 and a high of $276.33. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1435.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -417.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) estimates and forecasts

Bilibili Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 22.28 percent over the past six months and at a 42.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 47.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $736.11 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Bilibili Inc. to make $824.47 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $702.25 million and $682.08 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 20.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -56.00%.

BILI Dividends

Bilibili Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on June 01.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s Major holders